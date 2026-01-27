Familiar Face Could Be a Fit in Today’s Marlins Lineup

The Miami Marlins' offense just missed out on the Top 10 in team batting average last season, but it was the lack of clutch hits that resulted in a ton of close losses.

With a young lineup starting to come into its own and a pitching staff with promise, adding one more bat to the lineup would be a good way to cap off the offseason. Luckily for Miami, the lineup still has a chance to improve by adding a familiar face to the fold. One that might be viewed as a surprise.

The Marlins Should Reunite with Luis Arráez

San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) looks off to the side at first base. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The former Marlin in Luis Arráez seems to be a great fit again for Miami, as the projected first baseman against right-handed pitchers sees Graham Pauley locked in at the position, according to FanGraphs.

Pauley hit .224 at the dish last season and had an OPS of .678, ranking below league average. The baseball world knows that Arráez can hit a baseball, having won three batting titles in his career, one of which was with a full season in Miami.

Last season, Arráez hit .292 at the plate and obtained an OPS of .719. While Arráez came up through the league as a second baseman, his primary position has been at first base. Seeing that Arráez is still a free agent may baffle some, considering his great bat-to-ball skills, but in a day and age of home runs, Arráez lacks in that department.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) stands in the dugout before a game. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Additionally, with the lack of power, Arráez wasn't a great fielder at all last season, diminishing his chances of having been signed already. According to Baseball Savant, Arráez was in the 4th percentile in fielding, which isn't good, to say the least.

For that reason alone, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed Arráez as a surprise landing spot for the Marlins. They traded him away in 2024 for some prospects, but for a Miami team that could be an underdog in making a run at the postseason this season, as is, adding Arráez is a big step in the right direction.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) throws to first base. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It wouldn't have to be for a long time, and could be formatted with an opt-out following the 2026 season, but when looking at how things are looking for the Marlins, it makes sense. Even Jon Morosi sees Arráez as a player the Marlins could bring back.

"Arráez, for me, is someone who has a lot of value. I look at a team like the Houston Astros, you could even see like the Miami Marlins, bringing him back in there, but that's a very unique skill set," Morosi said to MLB Network.

