Marlins’ Free Agent Additions Still Hold Plenty of Untapped Potential

The Miami Marlins' division competition just got a whole lot tougher this offseason with the New York Mets trading to get Luis Robert Jr from the Chicago White Sox, as well as the signing of Bo Bichette. Not to mention, they also have to compete with a rebounding Atlanta Braves and an ever-so-dangerous Philadelphia Phillies organization.

But just because the division got better this offseason through trades and free agent signings doesn't mean that the Marlins should be overlooked. After a season where the lineup showed a ton of promise, Miami could be an underdog team to root for, especially with their two major offseason additions.

Signing two former Tampa Bay Rays in relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks and infield/outfielder Christopher Morel to one-year deals, both could be spark plugs for the franchise in 2026. Fairbanks is coming off one of the best years of his career, and Morel is an easy bounce back candidate.

Morel has shown what he's capable of when he was with the Chicago Cubs as a young player breaking into the league. His second year in the MLB saw him hit 26 home runs and hold an OPS of .821. But since that season, things haven't gone as well for the newly signed Marlin.

How Morel Can Bounce Back

With back-to-back seasons of being a negative WAR player in Tampa Bay, Morel can easily bond with his new teammates, fitting into the average age demographic for the batters. While his production at the plate may warrant him to be a bench bat, this allows Morel to re-find his groove and return to the success he had in 2023.

Projected to be a bench bat, his versatility and the low pressure of playing for a Miami team that isn't projected to win the division could be the kind of kickstart Morel needs. He still has some pop in the bat, hitting 11 home runs last season, but his focus should be on working counts and limiting his chase rate.

All-Star Potential for Fairbanks

The veteran closer has the potential to be successful for many years. Although he is on a one-year contract, this season offers him a chance to prove himself, especially since he could be a candidate to represent Miami in the 2026 All-Star Game.

Fairbanks' fastball slider combination had hitters off balance all last season, with his slider generating a 30.8% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant.

Now the leader of the Marlins' bullpen, Fairbanks showed he cracked the flood gates of his untapped potential in 2025 and that he's ready to break the dam in 2026.

