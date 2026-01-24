Starting Rotation Propels Marlins Ahead in Latest MLB Power Rankings

The Miami Marlins have been quite active in the trade market and free agency this offseason, with some of their key additions being that of rising prospect Owen Caissie, right-hander Pete Fairbanks and infielder Christopher Morel.

Although they've brought on new talent, they've also shipped away some of their most reliable players, including starters Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. As a result, the ballclub had to start plugging noticeable gaps on the mound.

Despite the amount of talent the Marlins have lost this offseason, their rankings haven't been too troubling as of late — not stellar, but they could be far worse. In fact, recent power rankings place Miami near the middle of the pack.

Where Did Marlins Rank?

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his latest MLB power rankings this week, and he placed Miami at No. 19. The Cincinnati Reds were ranked just above them at No. 18, while the Tampa Bay Rays came up just short at No. 20.

One of the primary reasons why the Marlins aren't ranked further down on the chart is due to their rotation. While they don't have nearly as much depth as some of the other ballclubs around the nation, there is just enough there for them to be competitive this year, and potentially carry the franchise into the postseason.

Sandy Alcántara remains the team's ace, and with Eury Pérez having recovered from Tommy John surgery, this is looking to be a quality rotation with promise. However, it wouldn't hurt to continue bolstering the roster and providing more depth.

As for relievers, Miami has been checking off a few boxes. Having signed Fairbanks after receiving the disappointing Ronny Henriquez injury news, the Marlins are equipped with some powerful arms heading into their upcoming season.

Overall, it's no secret that Miami isn't considered one of the top franchises right now, but being placed at No. 19 in the power rankings isn't too concerning, particularly because the season hasn't even kicked off yet. Rankings are constantly being adjusted, and one move can drastically change a ballclub's placement.

Bottom line, it wouldn't be a major surprise to see the Marlins start to ascend the rankings in months to come, but this will largely depend on their ability to stay healthy and remain competitive. This is an opportunity for them to improve their 79-83 overall record from last year, but doing so will not be an easy undertaking.

