Marlins Outfield Depth Prospects In High-A Could Make Difference in Long Haul

One of the strengths and most depth positions that the Miami Marlins have is their outfielders

Entering the 2026 season with a potential elite defensive outfield in Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, and Owen Caissie, there are opportunities for a Gold Glove award for the Big 3 in the future.

In the Marlins’ High-A group, there are a couple of talented outfield prospects who could someday follow the footsteps of the Marlins trio or pick up where they left off, because the reality is that the Marlins can’t keep everyone in their franchise.

Can Any Of These High-A Prospects Make Their Mark For The Marlins ' Future?

Dillion Head

The 21-year-old is from Chicago, a former first-round pick in the 2023 draft by the San Diego Padres. He hit .224 with four homers and 39 RBI in 362 at-bats during the 2025 season.

Head came through in a trade alongside Marsee in exchange for Luis Arraez in 2024. A trade that could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Marlins. One of his best strengths is his speed and athleticism. He can steal bases, is an outstanding defensive outfielder, and has shown great plate discipline.

Brandon Compton

Compton got selected by the Marlins in the 2025 MLB draft in the second round. Miami signed him for a $ 2 million bonus.

He’s 21 years old and considered to be an effective two-way player. Brandon can hit for power as a left-handed hitter. However, he must work on his bat-to-ball skills and have more discipline at the plate.

Compton is not a fast runner, which is fine, but his strongest assets are his arm strength and his ability to hit for power. Staying durable will also be a factor for him.

Emaarion Boyd

Boyd, 22, has elite speed, which is something any team would like to have on its roster. In terms of his defense, he’s solid with the potential to be even better.

Emaarion is not a big guy. He’s 5’11, but the game of baseball is not about size; it’s about heart, and he’s capable of demonstrating that on the field.

Boyd was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 but was traded to the Marlins as part of the Jesus Luzardo trade. Boyd needs to keep putting the ball in play and become a dangerous stolen-base athlete. There are still opportunities for him to make the big league one day.

Cam Cannarella

The Clemson Tigers star Cannarella is one of the top talented prospects in Marlins High-A right now.

In the three years he played for the Tigers, Cam was putting on a show. He batted .330 or higher, and in two of those three seasons, he reached 1.000 OPS or higher.

Cannarella could be part of the Marlins' “top of the order” in the future—a fantastic player with excellent contact skills, high baseball IQ, and who studies the pitching selection. We are seeing a consistent .300 caliber hitter for years to come.

