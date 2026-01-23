MLB Writer Doesn't Completely Close Door on Another Marlins Trade

All offseason, the biggest questions surrounding the Miami Marlins were which pitcher or pitchers would be traded by the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix. In the end, he moved on from two of his starting pitchers, but held onto one key arm, for now.

Bendix traded Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees, and after sending Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs. The return in each deal was prospects, and some promising ones at that. The Marlins are hoping to strike gold with some of the additions on the MLB roster sooner rather than later.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara has remained on Miami's roster so far this offseason. It seems like he'll be on the roster on Opening Day when the Marlins host the Colorado Rockies in late March.

However, there is always the slim possibility that he is moved, and one MLB writer hinted that the door is not completely shut on him potentially being moved before the season starts.

MLB Writer Doesn't Completely Shut Door on Potential Sandy Alcantara Trade Before Opening Day

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In a not-so-surprising move, Cody Bellinger agreed to a deal to return to the Yankees, which took another prime free agent off the market. After that move happened, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com answered some questions about free agency and the trade market for the rest of the offseason, and he didn't exactly shut the door on Alcantara not being moved before Opening Day.

"The Marlins have already moved Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, so it would be somewhat surprising to see them trade Sandy Alcantara before Opening Day, though the right offer could make Miami change its mind,'' Feinsand wrote.

Sure, you can never say never, but Bendix would have to be completely blown away to trade Alcantara at this point. There was some thought all offseason that Cabrera would be the pitcher moved if one was this winter, and that ended up being the case. Alcantara fits better for the Marlins going into 2026 at the top of the rotation.

He went 11-12 in 2025, coming back from surgery that forced him to miss all of the 2025 season. His 5.36 ERA was not great, but as the season went along, he got better and better. He did pitch 174.2 innings and struck out 142, which is a good sign considering all he went through with his surgery.

Despite his numbers that don't tell the whole story, Alcantara is someone who would be coveted by contenders to slot into their rotation. It would be rather stunning if he's not on the Opening Day roster, but if the right deal comes across Bendix's desk, then he would have to consider it. It would have to be more than prospects at this point to move Alcantara before the season begins.

More Marlins On SI