Where Marlins’ 4 New Prospects From Yankees Weathers Trade Rank in Top 30

The Miami Marlins have been active this offseason, focusing on enhancing their future by trading away key rotational players. After sending Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Owen Caissie, the Marlins traded left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In return for Weathers, the Yankees sent outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones to Miami, as well as infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus. As reported, Lewis is the biggest prize for the Marlins in the trade, as he was involved in what could have been a trade that sent Cabrera to New York, rather than Chicago.

Where do the Newest Marlins Rank in the Top 30?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lewis finds himself ranked in the Top 15, holding spot 14 with his new franchise. The former 13th-round pick by the Yankees has proven to be a gem of a late-round pick. In his minor league career thus far, Lewis has a .238 batting average, 23 home runs, 85 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, and an OPS of .759.

Lewis might not be in Miami until 2028, as his projected MLB ETA states, but this allows him to fix the swing and miss in his game. Still young, the Marlins are likely to be well-positioned for the future.

Right behind Lewis is Jones, ranking as the Marlins' 15th-best prospect in the organization. Joining the Double-A level for Miami, Jones has an MLB ETA of 2027, depending on whether things change in 2026.

Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

In his minor league career thus far, Jones has collected a .248 batting average with 14 home runs, 88 RBIs and 69 stolen bases with an OPS of .780. In his first season in Double-A, Jones hit seven home runs and batted .250 while stealing 28 bases.

Jasso and Matheus did not crack the Top 30, but there is still a reason why the Marlins added them in the trade. Combined, the two held a .266 AVG, hit 16 home runs, and had an OPS of .734.

While the trades might seem like the Marlins are taking a step back in the starting pitching department, it creates opportunities for several prospects to earn their spot. Thomas White (Marlins No. 1 overall prospect) and Robby Snelling (No. 4 overall prospect) are likely to compete for the two now open rotational spots.

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lineup should pick up where it left off last season, with hopes that players like Kyle Stowers can continue their 2025 breakout in 2026, as well as keeping tabs on the growth of young third baseman Connor Norby.

More Marlins News