Mets Legend Mike Piazza Offers Perspective on Pete Alonso's Upcoming Free Agency
Mike Piazza means a lot to New York Mets fans.
The legendary catcher and 2016 MLB Hall of Fame inductee became beloved by the Mets' faithful soon after joining the team in 1998. And Piazza’s choice to wear a Mets hat in his Cooperstown plaque has immortalized him as a New York legend.
During a discussion with Tyler Kepner of The Athletic from June 24, Piazza suggested that current Mets slugger Pete Alonso could also become a franchise legend if he remains with the team after this season.
“I hope they work it out,” Piazza said of Alonso potentially re-signing with the Mets, “because I do believe he means a lot here.”
Piazza, who has occasionally served as a special hitting instructor in Spring Training for the Mets since retiring in 2007, currently spends most of the year living in Northern Italy and coaching the Italian National Baseball Team.
But he’s still a Mets fan. And while the fan in him certainly wants Alonso to stick around, the former ballplayer and businessman in him understands why the slugger might want to test free agency.
“First and foremost, I believe that it’s totally his decision,” Piazza said of Alonso. “I would never, ever get between a player and what he feels like he deserves. Everyone deserves to go out there and get what they feel they deserve. I mean, people do it in business, people do it in the workplace, and he’s no different.
“I know emotions are high because he represents a lot to the Mets and rightfully so,” Piazza added. “He came up here and hit 50 home runs as a rookie. And on the other side, I don’t write the checks, either. I learned from being an owner that the easiest thing in the world to do is to spend someone else’s money. So I tell people, ‘Listen, man, these are big numbers and big investments, and everybody deserves, or at least expects, an ROI,’ you know what I mean?”
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported last summer that the Mets offered Alonso a seven-year, $158 million contract extension, which the franchise cornerstone turned down.
On June 9, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Alonso is expected to seek at least $200 million in free agency market this winter.
“I just pray for the best,” Piazza said of Alonso’s upcoming decision. “And I think a player has to look inside his heart, take everything into account and then make a decision — and don’t look back. Because I just don’t think you should live life with a rearview mirror.”
The Mets’ performance during the rest of this 2024 MLB season could factor into Alonso’s choice as well. But for now, he has made it clear that he doesn't want to get traded and hopes to stay in the long-term.