Pete Alonso Sends Clear Message Ahead of Potential Final Game With Mets
As the New York Mets stand at the edge of the cliff, one loss away from elimination, they may be saying an emotional goodbye to a franchise stalwart.
First baseman Pete Alonso will be a free agent as soon as the World Series ends, which means that he could be playing his final game in a Mets uniform as soon as Friday if the team decides to let him walk in the offseason.
However, that thought hasn't crossed Alonso's mind.
"Absolutely not," Alonso said to reporters who asked him if he's thinking about Friday being his last game as a Met. "I'm so focused on just trying to win for these guys. This group is really special and it's been an absolute blast this year.
"We've accomplished a lot, but this is going to be an incredible challenge. I'm really excited to go into battle tomorrow with the guys in this clubhouse. It's been really fun, but we intend to keep putting our best foot forward and keep rising up to the challenge."
The 29-year-old has been one of the Mets' clubhouse leaders throughout his tenure, so his focus on the present state of the team instead of his personal future is a powerful vote of confidence in his teammates. Although the odds seem bleak for the Mets as they trail the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers three games to one, such a comeback has been made multiple times throughout the sport's history; the Mets themselves have an amazing flair for the dramatic, so they're no stranger to responding in the face of adversity.
Nonetheless, it's impossible to ignore that Alonso is due for a sizeable contract once the season is over, whether it be from the Mets or another team. The slugger has hit no fewer than 34 home runs in any full season of his career (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season), and boasts an impressive 131 wRC+ across his six seasons with the Mets. Alonso has further added to his value with a strong postseason performance this year, providing an .861 OPS and a 139 wRC+ to bolster New York's playoff run. Most signs indicate that the 29-year-old would prefer to stay in Queens, but the Mets have numerous free agents on their radar, so they have a difficult decision to make.
Regardless of when Alonso's last game in a Mets uniform will be, he's looking to delay that scenario as long as he can, starting with a Game 5 win over the Dodgers on Friday.