Pete Alonso Sends Clear Message to Mets Ahead of Trade Deadline, Free Agency
Pete Alonso's vision hasn't changed when it comes to his outlook on being a member of the New York Mets.
In a recent conversation with Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Alonso was asked about the team's recent seven-game winning streak, the upcoming trade deadline next month, and his nearing free agency in the offseason; he was very candid with his responses.
“We are playing winning baseball. For me, this is a special place,” Alonso told MLB.com's DiComo. “I love the guys and the staff in the clubhouse. This is home. … If I don’t get traded, which I hope I don’t, it means we are playing winning baseball, we are clicking and we are doing what we are supposed to be doing as a team. We are winning games.”
The trade rumors have been swirling when it comes to Alonso's situation due to the fact that his contract is expiring after the season, and because of the Mets' poor start to the 2024 season. However, the club has turned things around as of late, winning 13 of their last 18 games while ripping off a seven game winning streak that came to an end on Wednesday night.
Given their impressive play over the past three weeks, the Mets have climbed right back into the NL Wild Card race and sit just one game back of both the second and third spots. Should they keep things up, Alonso is unlikely to be traded if they have a chance to make the postseason.
And the 29-year-old, who was off to a bit of a slow start offensively, has come around at the plate with a .310 batting average, a .961 OPS and two home runs in his past seven games.
Alonso is now at 16 homers on the season, and is back to a bit of a normal career pace, which has seen him go for 40 long balls or more in a typical campaign.
As far as his free agency decision is concerned, Alonso once again reiterated how he wants to stay in Queens for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a really special place. I would like to stay. It’s a great city. It’s a great place to play,” Alonso said. “This is my ninth year with this organization. I’ve grown up here. It’s just so many special things that have happened. Some of my best memories in life have been in New York.”