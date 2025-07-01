Mets manager gives positive update on Kodai Senga's rehab status
The New York Mets are in desperate need of starting pitching.
A unit that was the league's best to start the season has crumbled in recent weeks with injuries and poor performance. But according to manager Carlos Mendoza, his number one pitcher is progressing well in his rehab.
Ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets' skipper reported that Kodai Senga (hamstring) is back to facing live hitters and indicated that he is approaching a rehab assignment.
"Senga faced hitters on Sunday," Mendoza said. "He had an up-and-down, live BP. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen tomorrow and do some PFP (pitcher fielding practice), and then we'll see where we're at after that bullpen."
Since Senga's injury on June 12th, the Mets are 3-13 and have lost fellow starting pitchers Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning to injuries. The club has been terrible in all facets of the game during this stretch, but the loss of their ace in Senga, followed by the blows to the rest of the rotation, have been a key reason for their woes.
Before getting hurt, Senga looked like one of the best pitchers in the National League, posting a 1.47 ERA in 13 starts. If the righty can begin a rehab assignment this week, he should be on track for a mid-July return, likely after the All-Star break.
Mendoza also noted that Megill (elbow) is doing exercises and feeling better, but is still not throwing. The right-hander was shut down just days after Senga, but with his injury carrying a higher long-term risk, the club will continue to be cautious with his return.
The last couple of weeks have made it clear that Senga is a necessary piece of the puzzle for New York, who will hope to have the pitcher back to full strength as they battle for the NL East in the second half of the season.