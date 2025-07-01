Mets’ top pitching prospect ‘a candidate’ to join rotation this year
During their ongoing brutal stretch, the New York Mets' starting rotation has been struggling and decimated by injuries.
Entering July, New York is still waiting for Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) to make his season debut, while Kodai Senga (hamstring strain), Tylor Megill (right elbow strain), and most recently Griffin Canning (ruptured left Achilles) are all on the injured list. Meanwhile, the combination of David Peterson, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, Paul Blackburn, and Blade Tidwell have been ineffective as of late, a sharp contrast from the rotation's success early in the year.
With the Mets' season on the verge of falling off track, they could see one of their top pitching prospects pick up the weight of this now decimated rotation.
In an article for The Athletic, Will Sammon reported that Mets' No. 5 prospect, Nolan McLean, is a potential candidate to join the major league rotation at some point this season.
With McLean not on the Mets' 40-man roster, Sammon reported that the team is looking for the ideal scenario to promote the right-hander. That scenario is McLean staying with New York for the rest of the season upon being called up; to do that, the 23-year-old will need to prove that he's major league ready, which involves further success and development at the minor league level, along with a strong first impression when promoted.
Since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on May 5, McLean has made quite the impression. In nine games (seven starts) for Syracuse, the righty hurler has gone 2-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts to just 22 walks across 49.2 innings.
For a Mets team that has lost 13 out of their last 16 and their current starting options giving them no length, McLean certainly sounds like a candidate who could help New York's rotation at some point during this season.