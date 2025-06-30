Two Mets prospects selected for the All-Star Futures Game

Carson Benge (@Mets #3 prospect) delivered a game-tying RBI double in the 11th inning, which set up the @RumblePoniesBB walk-off last night.@MLBPipeline’s #81 prospect has reached base in each of his first five Double-A games.



Benge was the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft. pic.twitter.com/5qALspb8OF