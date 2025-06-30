Two Mets prospects selected for the All-Star Futures Game
Two of the New York Mets' most exciting prospects will be on display during All-Star Week.
Jonah Tong (Mets No. 4 prospect) and Carson Benge (Mets No. 3 prospect) were selected to join the National League roster in this year's Futures Game alongside some of the league's top young talent.
The 22-year-old Tong has been on a tear in Double-A this season, pitching to a 1.73 ERA in 14 starts for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The righty has 115 strikeouts with just 34 hits across 73 innings.
In May, Tong was pulled with just one out remaining in a 7-inning perfect game, where he racked up 13 Ks (17 whiffs) on 99 pitches in his 6.2 innings. His incredible season has propelled him into MLB's top 100 prospects list, where he currently ranks No. 92.
Also featured in the league-wide ranking is Benge, who sits at No. 81. The Mets' 2024 first-round pick (19th overall) has also impressed this season and just earned a promotion to join Tong in Double-A.
In 60 games at the High-A level, Benge slashed .302/.417/.480 with four home runs, 37 RBI, and 15 stolen bases. Since being promoted, the lefty slugger has reached base in all five games and set the table for a Binghamton walk-off victory with a game-tying RBI double on Saturday.
It's an encouraging sign for New York's farm, which currently has five prospects ranked in the top 100. Tong and Benge will join big-name prospects like San Diego's Leo De Vries (MLB No. 3) and Philadelphia's Andrew Painter (MLB No. 5) on the NL roster.
This Futures Game will be played at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 12th, at Truist Park in Atlanta on the first day of All-Star Week.