Mets' Griffin Canning placed on 60-day IL with ruptured left Achilles
The New York Mets officially got the injury prognosis they were expecting on starting pitcher Griffin Canning.
New York placed Canning on the 60-day injured list on Friday with a ruptured left Achilles, most likely ending what was a career-year for the righty in his first season with the Mets.
Canning suffered his Achilles injury during his start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. After inducing a groundball from Nick Allen during the third inning, Canning immediately went down on the ground in clear pain and had to be helped off the field by the Mets' training staff.
It's a brutal blow for Canning as the 29-year-old was on pace to have his best season yet in the major leagues. The Amazins' signed the former Los Angeles Angel to a one-year, $4.25 million deal during the offseason; the righty earned a spot in the starting rotation after stringing together a strong spring training, while injuries to Frankie Montas (strained right lat) and Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) opened up a spot for him.
In 16 starts for the Mets this season, Canning went 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts across 76.1 innings.
Canning has now become the latest Mets starting pitcher to hit the IL. Kodai Senga was placed on the 15-day IL back on June 12 when he suffered a hamstring strain during his start against the Washington Nationals; less than a week later, Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow strain after struggling during his last outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Mets are now counting on the likes of David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Paul Blackburn, Frankie Montas, and the recently called-up Blade Tidwell to fill the injury voids in their rotation. They're also on the cusp of getting Manaea back potentially next week, as well as Senga around the All-Star break.