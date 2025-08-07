Mets' NL East hopes may come down to this one major question
The New York Mets are in a battle with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East.
The rivals have been jostling for first place throughout the season, constantly flipping back and forth as two of the better teams in baseball. Their rivalry even went off the field this year, with each front office shopping in the same aisles ahead of the trade deadline; both teams sought high-leverage bullpen help and came away with exactly what they were looking for.
The Phillies landed Minnesota Twins star Jhoan Duran to solidify their backend, along with signing David Robertson. Despite already having Edwin Diaz locked in at closer, the Mets acquired Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, and Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams also addressed outfield needs, with New York landing Cedric Mullins from the Orioles and Philadelphia acquiring Harrison Bader in a second deal with the Twins.
Where these teams differ greatly is in the starting rotation, where the Phillies have arguably the best mix of starting pitchers in baseball and the Mets are still figuring a few things out.
Who will step up in Mets starting rotation?
Ultimately, the performance of New York’s starting pitchers is what will determine their fate in the NL East race, rightfully making it the biggest question the team is facing down the stretch.
The Mets sought starting pitching help ahead of the deadline, but were beaten out by the Texas Rangers for Merrill Kelly. Other starting pitchers didn't have the upside New York was looking for, which made it difficult to justify parting with top prospects for such options.
Read More: Mets were reportedly in on this starting pitcher ahead of deadline
Is what the Mets currently have to work with enough to keep pace with the Phillies? Adding the relief pitchers they did will certainly help cover innings, and they are going to need it with David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea currently making up the rotation; of these arms, only Peterson has been able to provide consistent length.
Injuries have also hampered the team, with Tylor Megill on the 60-day IL and Griffin Canning out for the year. 13 different players have started a game for New York thus far, and more could be added to that: rumors have swirled that the Mets could call up one of their star pitching prospects, such as Nolan McLean or Brandon Sproat, to help down the stretch as well.
One way or another, manager Carlos Mendoza and the front office have to find a way to improve things in the rotation for the final two months of the season. It is going to take some creativity to find production and sustained durability with multiple players already surpassing their inning totals from last year.