Mets among teams interested in trade for elite starter

The New York Mets are still looking for a frontline starting pitcher this offseason.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are among many teams interested in Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starter Freddy Peralta.

Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Braves among many, many interested teams. Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford, including Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2026

Beyond the Mets, the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves are the other clubs that have interest in trading for Peralta.

Peralta, 29, is set to make just $8 million in 2026 in the final year of his deal with the Brewers. This is a bargain for any team that potentially acquires the righty based off the year he posted last season.

In 2025, Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 204 strikeouts and a 5.5 bWAR in 33 starts and 176.2 innings for Milwaukee. These are truly ace-like numbers from the right-hander who has a career 3.59 ERA in 211 games and has made the All-Star team twice in eight seasons.

If the Mets were to land Peralta, he would immediately slot in atop their rotation next to rookie phenom Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and David Peterson.

But the Mets should be wary about giving up one of their top pitching prospects for just one year of Peralta. Both Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat, who have been discussed in potential trades this winter, possess ace caliber stuff. McLean on the other hand is considered to be off limits.

Speculatively speaking, it's certainly possible that the Mets haven't been able to pull off a trade for Peralta because the Brewers want a Tong or Sproat to headline the deal. The Mets have been talking about their top prospects in trades this offseason, but should find other minor leaguers to ship out in their deep farm system.

The Mets, who just signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal, would be making another win-now move if they acquire Peralta from the Brewers.

That being said, instead of giving up a haul of prospects to land Peralta this winter, the Mets can just wait until next offseason to sign him to a long-term deal in free agency. The same goes for Detroit Tigers multi-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Acquiring Peralta this offseason makes sense as an all-in move in 2026. However, the Mets shouldn't trade Tong or Sproat to land him and might be better off waiting to sign him in free agency next year.

