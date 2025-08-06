Why Mets haven't called up top pitching prospects yet
It hasn't happened yet.
New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns explained to reporters why top pitching prospects Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean haven't been called up to help the struggling starting rotation.
"I think it's always a combination of when developmentally those guys are ready, and also when there's the need and how to fit it on the roster," Stearns said. "And so, we may get to the point where we decide that it's the best thing to do to bring one or both of them here, but we're not at that point quite yet."
However, Stearns did acknowledge that both pitchers are getting close to making their big-league debuts.
"I think they're getting close. I think they've both had really good months, and they're making progress."
Sproat has been on a roll at Triple-A Syracuse over the course of the past month. In his last six starts, Sproat has given up a total of just two runs in 33 innings.
On the year, Sproat has a 6-5 record, 4.07 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 95 innings (21 starts). Sproat struggled earlier in the season, but has now seemingly hit his stride on the mound.
As for McLean, the right-hander tossed another impressive start on Tuesday night. McLean went 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven batters.
McLean lowered his Triple-A ERA to 2.81 on the season. Entering play on Tuesday night, McLean had an 8-5 record, 2.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this year. He now has 120 strikeouts in 20 appearances (17 starts) in 2025.
MLB Rotation
The noise for the Mets to call-up one of their top pitching prospects has grown louder due to the struggles of the big-league rotation since early June.
Frankie Montas allowed seven runs across four innings in his last start over the weekend and the Mets are noncommittal about him making his next start. Montas will, however, pitch in his next scheduled outing but the team is considering using an opener ahead of him.
"So, maybe an opener in front of him, but as of right now, on Saturday, he’s going to play a part in that game," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Depending on how we get through on Friday, we’ll see. But like I said, on Saturday he’s pitching."
Montas, who's pitching in the first season of a two-year, $34 million deal, has posted an abysmal 6.68 ERA in seven starts this year.
Beyond Montas, Clay Holmes has had a rough go as of late too with a 4.72 ERA in his last seven starts. Kodai Senga has been going through it as well with 11 earned runs allowed in his last 12 innings (three starts).