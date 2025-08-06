Why Mets haven't called up top pitching prospects yet

Mets No. 4 prospect, right-hander Nolan McLean tonight for Triple-A Syracuse:



5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K. He threw 96 pitches (58 strikes) and generated 15 swing & misses



He topped out at 97.3 mph and got 7 of those whiffs on his 4-seam fastball



McLean’s Triple-A ERA: 2.81