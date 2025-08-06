Inside The Mets

Why Mets haven't called up top pitching prospects yet

Find out why the New York Mets have yet to call-up their top pitching prospects to help their struggling rotation.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 6, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (91) pitches against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (91) pitches against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

It hasn't happened yet.

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns explained to reporters why top pitching prospects Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean haven't been called up to help the struggling starting rotation.

"I think it's always a combination of when developmentally those guys are ready, and also when there's the need and how to fit it on the roster," Stearns said. "And so, we may get to the point where we decide that it's the best thing to do to bring one or both of them here, but we're not at that point quite yet."

However, Stearns did acknowledge that both pitchers are getting close to making their big-league debuts.

"I think they're getting close. I think they've both had really good months, and they're making progress."

Sproat has been on a roll at Triple-A Syracuse over the course of the past month. In his last six starts, Sproat has given up a total of just two runs in 33 innings.

On the year, Sproat has a 6-5 record, 4.07 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 95 innings (21 starts). Sproat struggled earlier in the season, but has now seemingly hit his stride on the mound.

As for McLean, the right-hander tossed another impressive start on Tuesday night. McLean went 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven batters.

McLean lowered his Triple-A ERA to 2.81 on the season. Entering play on Tuesday night, McLean had an 8-5 record, 2.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this year. He now has 120 strikeouts in 20 appearances (17 starts) in 2025.

MLB Rotation

New York Mets, Frankie Montas
Aug 3, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) reacts while walking off the field after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The noise for the Mets to call-up one of their top pitching prospects has grown louder due to the struggles of the big-league rotation since early June.

Frankie Montas allowed seven runs across four innings in his last start over the weekend and the Mets are noncommittal about him making his next start. Montas will, however, pitch in his next scheduled outing but the team is considering using an opener ahead of him.

"So, maybe an opener in front of him, but as of right now, on Saturday, he’s going to play a part in that game," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Depending on how we get through on Friday, we’ll see. But like I said, on Saturday he’s pitching."

Montas, who's pitching in the first season of a two-year, $34 million deal, has posted an abysmal 6.68 ERA in seven starts this year.

Beyond Montas, Clay Holmes has had a rough go as of late too with a 4.72 ERA in his last seven starts. Kodai Senga has been going through it as well with 11 earned runs allowed in his last 12 innings (three starts).

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News