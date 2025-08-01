Mets were reportedly in on this starting pitcher ahead of deadline
The New York Mets were able to cross off several items on their to-do list ahead of MLB's trade deadline.
In need of some outfield help in their lineup, the team acquired center fielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for three relief pitching prospects, only one of whom was ranked inside the organization’s top 30. On the mound, the Mets took advantage of other teams seeking out controllable relief pitchers by trading for bullpen arms who are on expiring deals (Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers, and Ryan Helsley).
The trio of Soto, Rogers, and Helsley, combined with closer Edwin Diaz, give New York the deepest and most talented bullpen in the National League. The only team to assemble similar star-studded depth in the bullpen is their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, who added David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval.
Read More: Mets receive strong trade deadline grade for addressing team needs
It is a good thing that the bullpen was improved so much because the Mets did miss out on upgrading one area of their team: the starting rotation. But it certainly wasn't from a lack of effort.
ESPN's Buster Olney shared that the Mets were in on veteran Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kelly, a rental starter who expressed his desire to finish his career in Arizona, was traded to the Texas Rangers for three pitching prospects: LHP Drake Kohl, LHP Mitch Bratt, and RHP David Hagaman.
All of these prospects were ranked inside Texas’s Top 15 at No. 5, 9, and 13, respectively, as the Rangers paid a steep price. If Kelly, who has been one of the more consistent pitchers in baseball the last few years, was that costly to acquire, it is no wonder David Stearns and the New York front office decided to take the approach that they did.
Despite all of their wheeling and dealing, the Mets parted ways with only two of their top 10 prospects (Jesus Baez and Blade Tidwell), dealing from the depth they have developed over the last few years to bolster the major league club.
The effort was there to acquire starting pitching help, but the price was too steep for the team’s liking with too many risks and not enough reward attached.