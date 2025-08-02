David Peterson continues this marvelous trend for the Mets
David Peterson continued to establish himself as the ace of the New York Mets' rotation after his latest start.
Despite losing their fourth straight game on Friday, dropping their series opener to the San Francisco Giants in 10 innings, Peterson still turned in a fine outing for the Mets. The lefty went six innings, allowing just two earned runs (both in the second inning) on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
This start for Peterson marked the seventh time in his last 10 starts that he went six or more innings. The lefty hurler has also been the only Mets starter since June 11 to go more than six innings in a start.
Peterson spoke about his start after Friday's tough loss to the Giants and wished he had left that outing feeling better with the Mets initially trailing, 2-0.
"I felt good about it," Peterson said. "I wish I would've left the game in a different spot. Obviously Robbie [Ray] pitched really well over there and he was on top of his game. They had a little bit of room, but our offense continued to fight all night, was able to come back and tie it up...felt good about it, but there are some things to go back and look at and work on for the next one."
The last two seasons for Peterson have been a turning point in his career after undergoing hip surgery during the 2023 offseason. After posting a 10-3 record in 21 starts last year with a career-best 2.90 ERA in 121 innings, the 29-year-old is following up with an even stronger season.
In 21 starts thus far in 2025, the southpaw boasts a 7-4 record with a 2.83 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP across an already career-high 127 innings. Peterson's dominant 2025 campaign resulted in him earning his first All-Star selection.
With the Amazins' not getting much length out of their other starters as of late, Peterson has certainly picked up the weight for a rotation that didn't get any upgrades during the trade deadline. They will now hope that Kodai Senga can bounce back after back-to-back rough outings on Saturday and help the Mets snap their four-game slide, which caused them to fall back out of first place in the NL East, now trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by half a game.