Ex-Mets Top Prospects Open Up After Being Traded to Brewers

In one of the biggest moves of the offseason so far, the New York Mets sent top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitchers Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers.

The deal figures to provide an immediate boost for the Mets, who are getting one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in Peralta and a solid swingman with big-game experience in Myers. But elite pitching isn't cheap, and New York had to cough up two very promising young talents in the trade.

Williams, 22, had been one of the organization's most coveted prospects since he was drafted 14th overall in 2022. A versatile defender around the infield and outfield with great speed and increasingly dangerous pop in his bat, Williams now ranks third among all Brewers prospects and should have a great opportunity to make his big-league debut next season.

Sproat, 25, currently finds himself ranked sixth in the Brewers system and is coming off of a 2025 season where he ascended to the major leagues, making four starts for the Mets at the end of the season and posting a 4.79 ERA. The right-hander can make an immediate impact for Milwaukee in a similar role to Myers, either a long man out of the pen or a spot starter. But Sproat's future is likely in a starting rotation, which he will have the opportunity to compete for next season with Peralta now in Queens.

While, like most top prospects, both Williams and Sproat have had their names discussed in potential trade packages for years, the news that they were headed to Milwaukee caught them by surprise.

"To this day I'm a bit in shock it actually happened," Williams said in an interview.

But Williams sees a great opportunity ahead of him with the Brewers where he will have a chance to fit in with their style of play right away.

"Just looking from the top to bottom of the lineup, and kind of the way they play, a bunch of short guys that are a little bit scrappy, so similar to me," he joked. "I think just the way they play the game is similar to how I play, just go out there each and every day and play really, really hard."

Former Mets prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat discuss being traded to the Brewers https://t.co/fUP2rg9reu pic.twitter.com/sxtCtWmKb4 — SNY (@SNYtv) January 27, 2026

Williams emphasized his comfortability in many positions, but indicated he will start the season playing shortstop, a position that was largely ruled out for him within the Mets organization.

“I’m pretty comfortable at all three positions,” he said. “I’ve played them so much that they all come natural. I think for me, as long as I’m playing, I don’t really care what position it is as long as I’m helping the team win. It’s just about showing up every day whenever they put me in. As of right now, it’s going to be shortstop, so just going into it with an open mind of wherever they put me I’ll play.”

Sproat's role is still undecided, but the young pitcher feels confident that his taste of the big leagues last year will be an advantage for him as he works to crack the rotation.

“Those first four starts it was in big situations, but it was fun,” he said. “Those helped get my feet wet. Now I know how those games are, how the environment is, so going into camp you kind of have an idea of what it's going to be like."

Both Williams and Sproat project to be effective major leaguers, and in a strong development system like Milwaukee's, could even blossom into stars. But if New York can get a strong season out of Peralta and work out an extension with the ace, it will be a lot easier for Mets fans to cheer for the two prospects that got the deal done in their new home.

