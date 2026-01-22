Source: Freddy Peralta open to signing extension with Mets

The New York Mets acquired ace starter Freddy Peralta and pitcher Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

The Mets surrendered two of their farm system's top five prospects in Williams (No. 3) and Sproat (No. 5) for a rental starter in Peralta and Myers who comes along with four years of control.

Given the cost for Peralta, it's certainly possible that the Mets would want to extend the right-hander before he reaches free agency next winter. But according to The Athletic, the Mets are focused on 2026 with Peralta for now.

However, Peralta is open to signing a contract extension with the Mets, as sources told Mets On SI.

Peralta is set to make $8 million in the final year of his five-year, $15.5 million deal that he signed with the Brewers. The 30-year-old is likely to receive a major long-term pay day either from the Mets or on the open market next offseason.

The typical time for teams to begin discussing extensions with players is usually around March during spring training. Since Peralta is interested in an extension, the Mets and the pitcher could pick up these talks before the regular season begins.

Will the Mets be able to extend Peralta after giving up two very talented prospects to land him? Only time will tell, but Peralta has interest in sticking with the Mets in the long-term.

