Mets Legend Gives Honest Thoughts on Team's Offseason

The New York Mets have undergone one of the most transformative offseasons in recent memory, moving on from several key players to usher in a new era of talent.

It began with the shocking trade of Brandon Nimmo and crushing losses of Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz to free agency. But they didn't stop there, moving infielder Jeff McNeil in a salary dump that left just Francisco Lindor and David Peterson as the remaining core veterans. Fans were distraught, but what felt like the start of a catastrophic offseason for the franchise took a dramatic turn with the signing of elite infielder Bo Bichette and the blockbuster trade for ace Freddy Peralta.

Zooming out and taking a look at the full body of work, most would agree that this offseason has been a massive success for David Stearns and the Mets' front office. However, losing so many long-tenured players and fan-favorites all within a month's time will surely have an impact and take an adjustment period once Opening Day comes around in March.

One of the ultimate Mets' fan-favorites David Wright opened up about this reality in a recent interview, affirming his belief in the front office while acknowledging how hard it is to see these players leave.

"It's a good thing that New York and Mets fans have the attachment with their players that they do," Wright explained. "With that being said, I think that we should give David, the front office, the ownership a chance to kind of do what the grand plan and the scheme is this offseason. It's easy to jump to conclusions, it's easy to get the pitchforks out. But let's see what happens, let's let the plan play out before judging over a couple of moves."

"It's tough for me to see these guys go.



But when I look at it big picture - David Stearns has won, he's a proven winner. Give him a chance and let's see how this plan plays out."



Wright, who had his No. 5 jersey retired this past season and remains well connected within the Mets organization, made it a point to express his belief in this front office and their vision despite his personal connection to many of the players that are headed out the door.

"I love Edwin Diaz, I love Brandon Nimmo, I've gotten to know those two guys on a personal level," he said. "Pete, I respect what he's done on the field, I don't know him very well on a personal level. It's tough for me, and I know the business of baseball, it's tough for me to see these guys go."

"But when I look at it big picture, David Stearns has won. He's a proven winner. Give him a chance and let's see how this plan plays out."

While Wright was not willing to make any direct determination on the success or failure of this offseason until seeing the product on the field, it's clear that the franchise legend has a strong belief in the ability of Stearns and likes what he is seeing in terms of a big picture plan. As a 14-year veteran of the team, he knows better than to declare a win before any games have been played, but Wright's thoughts should come as a good sign for many Mets fans who have been skeptical about the front office in the past.

