Mets Land Biggest Need in Blockbuster Trade to Turnaround Offseason

The ace has landed for the New York Mets.

For the second straight evening, the Mets pulled off a trade, this time acquiring frontline starter Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, as sources told Mets On SI.

The Mets have traded for a No. 1 starter in Peralta who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 2025. Peralta has just $8 million owed to him in what is the final year of his deal this season. That is a bargain for the Mets, who had to give up two top five prospects in Williams and Sproat to get the deal done.

Just like that, the Mets have ultimately turned around their frustrating offseason after watching Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk and trading Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets have gotten an ace, a center fielder and a star third baseman all in the span of five days.

