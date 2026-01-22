Mets Land Biggest Need in Blockbuster Trade to Turnaround Offseason
The ace has landed for the New York Mets.
For the second straight evening, the Mets pulled off a trade, this time acquiring frontline starter Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, as sources told Mets On SI.
The Mets have traded for a No. 1 starter in Peralta who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 2025. Peralta has just $8 million owed to him in what is the final year of his deal this season. That is a bargain for the Mets, who had to give up two top five prospects in Williams and Sproat to get the deal done.
Just like that, the Mets have ultimately turned around their frustrating offseason after watching Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk and trading Brandon Nimmo.
The Mets have gotten an ace, a center fielder and a star third baseman all in the span of five days.
Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.Follow ragazzoreport