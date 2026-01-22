Where Mets' Carson Benge Ranks Among Top Outfield Prospects

The New York Mets had to part with two top five prospects on Wednesday in order to land their ace Freddy Peralta.

It was a steep price to pay for Peralta, as it often is when acquiring impact starting pitching. The Brewers landed 22-year-old infielder Jett Williams, who ranks 30th in MLB.com's most recent top 100 prospects ranking, and Brandon Sproat, who was the Mets' 5th ranked prospect. That said, there's a reason that New York was willing to make the deal happen.

Deal is done: Mets acquire Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Brewers in a trade for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat https://t.co/FJ4H6mb5Xe — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) January 22, 2026

After four years in the minors, Williams was expected to finally see some big league playing time in 2026, but recent infield acquisitions of Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, and Jorge Polanco crowded the picture. Sproat made his debut last year but was still clearly the odd man out of the Mets former big three pitching prospect trio with Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, making him expendable too.

But perhaps the most crucial factor in David Stearns' decision is the extreme depth of his current farm system, not only for years in the future, but players that are ready to contribute next season. The Mets expect McLean, who has just eight MLB starts under his belt, to pitch at the front of their rotation alongside Peralta. It's also likely that they will lean on Tong next season and certainly see him as a future contributor with their reported unwillingness to include him in the Peralta haul.

And of course, the potential X-Factor and ceiling raiser for the 2026 campaign, Carson Benge is going to have a chance to make the team during Spring Training and could reasonably be the starting left fielder by Opening Day. It seems the Mets aren't alone in their optimism for the 23-year-old, as he was ranked 4th among all outfield prospects by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo in his preseason top ten.

Carson Benge makes @MLBPipeline's 2026 Top 10 Outfield Prospects, coming in at Number 4! 🔥



🎠 x #DefendOurHome pic.twitter.com/OHKONTDgPz — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) January 22, 2026

Carson Benge Ranks 4th Among Outfield Prospects

Benge, who is currently New York's No. 2 overall prospect, soared up the Mets system during a stellar 2025 campaign. In his first full minor league season, the lefty slugger posted a .281/.385/.472 slash line with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in 116 games split between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Despite struggling during his limited Triple-A action while dealing with a hand injury, the Mets saw enough to give him a reasonable shot at the big league roster.

Carson Benge was one of 3 players in the minors w/ 15+ HR, 20+ SB, a 150 wRC+, and a K% below 20%.



Benge limits swing and miss, shows an ample amount of power from his 6'1"/184 frame, and can tap into more FB contact from his steeper bat path. 92.1 MPH Avg EV & 53.5% H-H% in AAA pic.twitter.com/CZB7YIFZn8 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) January 18, 2026

After trading for Luis Robert Jr., the only remaining question mark from a roster standpoint would be left field. But as Stearns indicated on Wednesday, the club is "happy" with their group of position players and is unlikely to make any more significant additions. This means that Benge's main competition in left field is Tyrone Taylor, who is a tremendous defender but not a starting outfielder on a World Series-caliber roster. If the young slugger can produce early, he should have no problem taking over left field duties.

But what is it about Benge that makes the Mets trust him despite playing just 16 games in Triple-A? In the MLB.com article, Mayo identifies Benge's well-rounded abilities, calling him the player with the highest floor. The 2024 first-round pick was given above average grades in every tool across the board, with his Hit and Arm graded a 60/80 and his Power, Run, and Field coming in at 55/80.

There is no denying Benge is an elite talent, as evidenced by his strong preseason ranking. However, the most credible evidence to support the claim that he is ready to impact winning at the major league level is the Mets' pronounced belief in him, giving him an extended runway to be the left fielder of the future in Queens.

