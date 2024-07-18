Alternate Baltimore Orioles Trade Sends Rookie And Three Top Prospects For Ace
The Baltimore Orioles have become a sudden contender to add one of MLB's best pitchers, but some uncertainty lies within who they must trade away to get it done.
Baltimore has made their interest known in Detroit Tigers ace and AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal. All that's known in terms of specifics, is that the price tag would be enormous. While some believe it may cost star prospect Jackson Holliday, the Orioles will obviously try to avoid that the best they can.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided offered up a different suggestion that still ends with a huge haul of prospects, but Holliday still in the Baltimore system.
The deal would see Detroit part ways with their star pitcher for a return of catcher Samuel Basallo, outfilder Kyle Stowers, second baseman Connor Norby and right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson.
That is one rookie that is currently off to a red-hot start and three of the Orioles' top-10 prospects. Is Skubal worth all of that?
The 27-year-old has made his presence known as one of baseball's best pitchers this season. His 2.41 ERA is the highest among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched.
He's a flame-throwing starter that has a .0879 WHIP and can consistently go six or seven innings per outing. It's no surprise that he would be one of the most expensive trade pieces in recent history, which is why Holliday was ever floated in the first place.
While Basallo was once considered to be an 'untouchable' prospect, that was with the caveat that the Orioles may be willing to move him for an ace. This is that situation.
The catcher/first base hybrid player looks like he has the potential to be one of the best hitters in the league. At just 19 years old, he would make the Tigers' future much brighter than it already is.
Detroit would have three of the top-15 prospects in baseball with both Max Clark and Jackson Jobe currently ranking above Basallo in the prospect rankings.
The other players, while young, are more pro-ready additions to allow the Tigers to stay competitive.
The Baltimore rotation was sent into array after losing three starters for the rest of the season. They've been able to get by so far in the regular season, but want more solid options for the post season.
Skubal would not only be a solid replacement, but a massive upgrade that is worth the price of some top prospects.