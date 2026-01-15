Where the Orioles’ offseason ranks among MLB

It’s been an exciting offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, with some big-name signings and blockbuster trades. Although a few stars remain on the free-agent market, some have already called the Orioles’ offseason the best in the league.

One of those voices is Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, who ranked Baltimore’s moves ahead of other big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs and the aggressive Toronto Blue Jays. With a new management group willing to spend to improve the roster, the O’s are positioning themselves to compete with these teams as early as this year.

Any discussion of Baltimore’s offseason has to start with the addition of superstar slugger Pete Alonso. The Orioles were able to sign him away from the New York Mets after seven seasons in Queens, giving him a five-year, $155 million contract.

Alonso injects instant offense into this lineup and provides a legitimate power threat at the top of the order. Even with multiple changes to the left-field wall at Camden Yards in recent years, the right-handed slugger has more than enough power to stay successful at his new home ballpark.

Rymer believes Alonso and fellow new addition Taylor Ward could easily combine for 70 home runs. Adding them to a lineup that already features Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg gives Baltimore a legitimate shot at contending in the AL East and returning to its 2024 offensive form. That season, they ranked second in home runs (235) and fourth in runs scored (786).

When it comes to pitching, Baltimore is still rumored to be interested in adding another frontline starter. With Ranger Suárez off the market, the Orioles will now turn their attention to Framber Valdez as the top remaining starter.

Baltimore traded a boatload of prospects for Shane Baz and improved its bullpen, replacing the injured Félix Bautista with Ryan Helsley. Along with Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, Rymer believes the Orioles have the makings of a strong rotation.

Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen remain the best two starters on the free-agent market with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets among those looking to sign at least one more starter. The Orioles had strong interest in Ranger Suarez before he signed with the Red Sox. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 14, 2026

Rymer believes that even with all of the offseason changes, the Orioles will be overlooked heading into 2026, especially considering who their division rivals are. But he notes that Baltimore has a higher projected WAR than the Cubs, Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, all teams that made the playoffs last year.

