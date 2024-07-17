MLB Insider Links Baltimore Orioles to Huge Trade with Tigers
The Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their All-Star break and preparing to get the second half of the season underway. At the break, they're one of the top World Series contenders in baseball.
With a 58-38 record, the Orioles have been dominant all season long. They are currently in first place when it comes to the American League East division race.
All of that being said, Baltimore will have a chance to improve even more soon. The 2024 MBL trade deadline is coming up at the end of the month. It seems very likely that the Orioles will be one of the more aggressive potential buyers.
Assuming they do buy at the deadline, acquiring pitching will be the main priority. Baltimore could use both starting pitcher and relief pitching.
One name that has been connected to the Orioles frequently of late is Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated MLB insider Tom Verducci, Baltimore is one team with known interest in Skubal. He also stated that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in the ace.
"Sources from the Dodgers and Orioles confirmed they are interested in putting together packages loaded with top prospects for Skubal. There is no indication yet whether Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris will move Skubal, though both Los Angeles and Baltimore have the rich prospect capital to make such a trade discussion interesting."
Skubal has been a superstar this season. He has started 19 games for the Tigers, compiling a 10-3 record to go along with a 2.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a 6.7 K/BB ratio, and 116.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers would take the Orioles' rotation to the next level. He would form a lethal one-two punch with Corbin Burnes.
Not only would Skubal be an elite addition to help compete in 2024, he also has two years left on his deal following this season. Paying a big price for him would be worth it.
At 27 years old, he fits the long-term timeline for Baltimore. Out of all the starting pitchers expected to be available at the trade deadline, Skubal is far and away the best target.
Expect to hear more rumors about the Orioles in the coming days. They are going to look to be aggressive if the right deal presents itself.