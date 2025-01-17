Baltimore Orioles Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Former Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have had an active offseason, but there are still some concerns after losing a couple of key members from the 2024 squad.
It was another strong campaign for the Orioles last year. The franchise was able to win over 90 games for the second consecutive season, but once again fell short in October. Baltimore was unable to win a playoff game once again, which was certainly a disappointment.
This winter, the Orioles knew that they would have some key players hitting free agency in Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes. Early on in the offseason, the decision to move on from Santander was seemingly made when they signed Tyler O’Neill.
However, they were certainly trying to bring back their ace from 2024, but he ultimately signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The loss of Burnes is a massive one for Baltimore, and they really haven’t brought anyone in who is near his caliber. At this point in the winter, options are limited to replace their ace. However, a potential reunion with a former pitcher could make sense.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Orioles being a potential landing spot for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in free agency.
“He will get a pair of comp picks back for Burnes and Anthony Santander after they declined qualifying offers, and signing Flaherty wouldn't affect that since he wasn't eligible for a QO. With that said, if Flaherty has another strong year and opts out after 2025, the Orioles could extend a QO to him next winter and recoup more draft compensation when he leaves in free agency.”
Baltimore has been adamant about not wanting to give up draft compensation in order to sign potential free agents, and for good reason. They have built one of the best farm systems in baseball through the draft, and that capital is very valuable to them.
A potential reunion with Flaherty wouldn’t cost them any draft capital since he wasn’t offered a qualifying offer, which does help his value.
As Kelly speaks about, giving Flaherty a contract that includes an opt-out after next season would allow the Orioles to offer him a qualifying offer and get more draft capital for him if he left.
At 29 years old, Flaherty might be interested in a potential deal that includes an opt-out for next season if the money is right.
One potential cause for concern for Baltimore in regard to the talented starter was the bad performance that he had with the team in 2023. The Orioles traded for Flaherty to help bolster their rotation that year, but the results were awful.
That poor performance led to him signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers to prove himself, which he certainly did.
Even though he isn’t the same caliber of pitcher as Burnes, he is capable of starting postseason games, which is something the team needs right now.