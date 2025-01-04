Could Reunion Between Jack Flaherty and Baltimore Orioles Be in the Works?
The Baltimore Orioles have been busy this offseason, but there are still concerns heading into next year.
After two straight winning seasons, the Orioles are hoping to take a step forward in 2025. While the franchise has been able to win games in the regular season, that has yet to turn into October postseason success.
Despite making the playoffs the last two years, Baltimore hasn’t been able to win a game. Last year against the Kansas City Royals was certainly the most disappointing, as the offense disappeared despite them getting some strong pitching in the two games.
This offseason, the Orioles did see their pitcher from Game 1 of the Wild Card Round leave in free agency. Right-hander Corbin Burnes signed a big contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, staying close to home.
Now, Baltimore always knew losing their ace was a possibility, but at this point in the offseason, they haven’t done anything to replace him. At this point in the offseason, options are getting slim in free agency for starting pitchers. However, the Orioles likely need to do something.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently spoke about the Orioles still being a logical destination for Jack Flaherty with their need to improve a rotation that just lost their ace.
“The Orioles seem like a logical candidate to sign Flaherty as Baltimore lost its ace to free agency when Burnes agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with Arizona.”
The loss of Burnes is certainly one that is going to be felt in the rotation for Baltimore next season. In 2024, their ace totaled a (15-9) record and a 2.92 ERA.
There likely isn’t an option available in free agency that will be able to replicate those types of numbers, but Flaherty might be the best option left.
In 2023, Flaherty pitched for the Orioles in the second half of the year, but the results were really poor. After being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline, he came over and totaled a (1-3) record and a 6.75 ERA.
The poor performance in 2023 with Baltimore hurt his stock in free agency, resulting in him signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. Inconsistency has been a bit of an issue for the veteran right-hander, but he looked really good on the mound in 2024 and has earned himself what will likely be a lucrative multi-year deal.
Even though the first time around on the Orioles didn’t go well, Flaherty is the type of pitcher who could help ease the pain of losing Burnes. While he won’t be that same dominant pitcher, he can certainly start in a playoff game and provide positive results.