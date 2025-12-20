Orioles' Mike Elias gives stance on Coby Mayo

The Baltimore Orioles landed some major star power at the first base position when they signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal last week.

But what does it mean for young promising first baseman Coby Mayo?

As president of baseball operations Mike Elias told reporters on Saturday, a "path remains open" for Mayo to gain playing time despite a stacked Baltimore roster.

Mike Elias says the "path remains open" for playing time for Coby Mayo on a crowded Orioles roster.



Elias said there are 1B reps, DH reps and the "exploration" of other positions (back to 3B, corner OF) is something team has kept in mind during his development. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) December 20, 2025

Per Elias, Mayo could still factor in at first base, DH and potentially third base and the corner outfield spots.

Mayo has yet to put up big numbers in the big-leagues, but the 24-year-old only made his MLB debut in the 2024 season. In total, Mayo has played in 102 career major league games, slashing .201/.285/.349 with a .634 OPS, 11 home runs and 28 RBI.

Last season, Mayo netted 85 games with Baltimore, hitting .217/.299/.388 with a .687 OPS, 11 homers and 28 RBI.

Mayo has been ranked as a top prospect in the Orioles' farm system as well as a top 100 prospect in all of baseball. He has the potential to develop into an elite right-handed power bat, similar to the likes of Alonso who Baltimore just inked to a long-term deal.

With Alonso now with the Orioles, it's hard to envision Mayo playing regularly unless the roster gets hit with the injury bug again in 2026. Alonso will factor in at first base and DH, given he's not known for his defensive skills. Samuel Basallo and Adley Rutschman have catcher and DH duties to split as well.

While the Orioles shouldn't give up on Mayo, now may be the time to trade him to another team while his value is high enough.

The Orioles are in need of more pitching and that's why they should dangle Mayo on the trade market to see if he can help bring back an arm or two.

Although Elias says they're going to utilize Mayo as a versatile piece, Baltimore has Alonso at first, Jordan Westburg at third, plus Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Beavers, Taylor Ward and Jeremiah Jackson vying for time at the corner outfield spots. Ryan Mountcastle is also a first base/DH option as well as a possible trade chip, like Mayo.

