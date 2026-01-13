Orioles predicted to trade for elite starting pitcher

Despite an already great offseason for the Baltimore Orioles to this point, they're still looking to address a glaring need for them, which is their starting rotation.

Baltimore's rotation was one of the main factors in why they fell well short of expectations last year. Injuries and erratic play by the staff resulted in the Orioles posting a starting pitching ERA of 4.60, which ranked as the fifth-worst in Major League Baseball.

The O's did make an addition to the unit by acquiring Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays back in November. They are also expected to see huge things out of lefty starter Trevor Rogers, who was magnificent during his 18 starts during the 2025 campaign.

However, the Orioles' rotation still lacks a frontline ace. Even though they have been in on both Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez this winter, the ballclub is predicted to go into the trade market to acquire this elite starter.

Orioles predicted to trade for Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a January 13 article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter predicted the Orioles would trade for All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Dylan Beavers and left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Joseph Dzierwa.

"Despite trading for Shane Baz and re-signing Zach Eflin, the Orioles remain linked to the market's top arms as they seek a proven frontline starter to join Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, who will both be searching for fully healthy seasons in 2026," Reuter wrote. "If they're not in love with Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez as a potential fit, they have the farm system firepower for a 'Corbin Burnes 2.0' trade with Milwaukee."

Read More: Orioles gain unexpected edge from Mets' new pitching plan

The 29-year-old has been a highly coveted trade chip this offseason and if Milwaukee decides to trade Peralta, the expectation is that they would want a substantial haul in return. These two teams have also done business together in the past when the Brewers traded fellow starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Orioles during the 2024 offseason, who later signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2024 after spending just one season in Baltimore.

Peralta is coming off a great 2025 season with the Brewers; in 33 starts, the two-time All-Star posted a 17-6 record in 33 starts, with a 2.70 ERA, 204 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08 in 176.2 innings pitched. It was the third straight season in which Peralta recorded 200 strikeouts or more in the regular season, becoming the third pitcher in franchise history to reach that feat.

Freddy Peralta's first 10-strikeout game this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/44QoD3TijI — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2025

With the Orioles having the pieces to make a massive trade like this and needing to add an ace to their staff, Freddy Peralta would undoubtedly be a massive upgrade for them in that department.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: