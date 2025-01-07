Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Slugger Predicted to Join AL East Rival
It has been a busy offseason for the Baltimore Orioles with the franchise trying to take a step forward in 2025.
While it was a great first half of the season for the Orioles, they tailed off in the second half. To start the campaign, Baltimore was one of the best teams in baseball. However, injuries, poor pitching, and a slumping lineup doomed them in the second half.
The Orioles were still able to limp into the playoffs, but for the second straight year they were unable to win a playoff game.
This offseason, the team has made several moves. But they did lose their ace Corbin Burnes in free agency. So far, they have tried to bring in a few arms to replace the loss of their talented right-hander, but few pitchers in the league could do that adequately.
Also, it appears like Baltimore will be losing their leading home run hitter in 2024 based on their decision to sign outfielder Tyler O’Neill. However, as one of the best sluggers in baseball last year, the switch-hitter should be able to find a good landing spot this offseason.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Anthony Santander, the slugger in question, would sign a four-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
“The Blue Jays have seemed desperate to make an impact signing this offseason, and they need a corner outfielder. After having watched Santander play for the division-rival Orioles for parts of eight seasons, they surely recognize what he could bring to their team," Kelly wrote.
While the talented switch hitter has been an important part of the success of the Orioles over the last few seasons, they were clearly not willing to pay what he was looking for.
So far, the market hasn’t been what Santander was probably expecting. Coming into the offseason, he was arguably one of the best sluggers on the market. However, despite hitting 44 home runs last year, there seems to be concerns that he won’t come close to reaching that number again.
Due to his reliance on power to provide value, a $100 million contract might not be on the table for him anytime soon. Also, he isn’t known for his defensive abilities.
For the Blue Jays, they have been desperately trying to lure stars to the north to help give some support for their young core that is going to be hitting free agency soon. With corner outfield being a need and a desire to compete in 2025, the switch hitter makes a lot of sense for Toronto.
Furthermore, Santander could provide the team with some insurance in the middle of the order as a big decision begins to loom with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s future with the team.