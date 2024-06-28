Baltimore Orioles Sophomore Slugger Labeled One of 'Biggest Surprises'
The Baltimore Orioles have had plenty of success stories this season, but one caught the MLB world off guard.
As Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report looked around the league for the 'biggest surprises' of the year so far, Baltimore's Jordan Westburg found himself in the spotlight.
"Westburg was Baltimore's first-round pick in 2020 and a respectable contributor in his 68 games played last season," said Miller. "But while Jackson Holliday's first foray into the majors was a great big dud, Westburg has become the star second fiddle to Gunnar Henderson that Holliday was supposed to be this year, swatting 13 home runs en route to an .848 OPS."
The 25-year-old was the No. 30 overall selection in the first round of the 202 MLB draft out of Mississippi State. After a couple of solid seasons in the minors, he found himself called up for his debut stint in 2023.
He slashed .260/.311/.404 in 68 games throughout his rookie campaign. It was solid. One thing was missing, though, his power. He had flashed some serious pop from his bat in the minors after not excelling at leaving the yard in college.
He hit 27 home runs in 2022 and 18 in just 67 games at the Triple-A level in 2023. When he was called up, he hit just three long balls in 68 games.
Now in his sophomore season, he has increased his batting average and on-base rate while bringing that power into the fold as well. He's slashing .286/.338/.516 this season with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.
Along with having a very solid bat, he's a great defensive third baseman. His numbers overall are down because of the need to have him play second base, which he is not nearly as successful at. At the hot corner, though, he's sitting at five outs above average.
The third baseman ranks just outside of the top-20 batters in terms of WAR and third on the team behind the incredible Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.
Westburg is currently behind just Jose Ramirez in the race for the AL third base starter for the 2024 All-Star game. While he may not win the starting job, he has certainly earned his first nod to participate.
While he may have been expected to be a solid pro, not many could have seen him becoming one of baseball's most valuable bats and a fringe All-Star in just his second season.