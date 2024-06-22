Baltimore Orioles Set Incredible Franchise Record on Saturday
The Baltimore Orioles were coming off an emotion series victory over their rival New York Yankees that had major AL East implications.
Heading into a road series against the Houston Astros right after that, there was some thought they might have a letdown.
So far, that seems to be the case as the Orioles have already lost the first two games of this matchup with Grayson Rodriguez and Corbin Burnes on the mound.
Results like these are bound to happen over the course of this long season, so there is nothing to be alarmed about, especially considering the Astros are desperate to turn their year around so they can fight their way back into the playoff picture.
While these two games didn't produce the results that Baltimore wanted, they were still able to do something never accomplished in this franchise's history.
Entering Saturday, this team tied the franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run, sitting on 20 before facing AL Cy Young candidate Ronel Blanco.
Then, in the second inning, Jordan Westburg pushed this group into the history books.
That 380-foot homer was the 21st straight time they have hit a homer in a game.
It also added to their Major League-leading tally of 124, besting the Yankees by 11 who have played two more games than them at the time of writing.
The Orioles have dominated opposing teams using the long ball all year.
They have five players with double-digit home runs and two more sitting on nine. Gunnar Henderson has the second-most in Major League Baseball with 24 and Anthony Santander has the most blasts in June with 11.
Nobody is doubting the offensive output this team can produce.
It's one of the reasons why they are a World Series contender and fans are begging the front office to be aggressive at the trade deadline to address the areas of need across this roster.
That will all be resolved at a later date, but right now, the 2024 Orioles can enjoy the franchise history they just made with a chance to add an even greater tally to their current number.