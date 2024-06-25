Orioles Stars Dominate Latest All-Star Game Voting Results
The Baltimore Orioles improved its stock in All-Star Game in voting results that were released on Monday, three days before phase one voting ends.
After noon on Thursday, voting ends and the top two vote-getters at each position, and the top six vote-getters in the outfielder advance to phase two voting, which starts on Sunday.
Phase two voting determines the starting lineup for the game, which is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.
When voting results were released last week two Orioles led their positions. In Monday’s release three Orioles led their positions and three others were in position to advance to phase two.
Catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson maintained their first-place standing in Monday’s results.
Rutschman has 1,638,425 votes and leads Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, who is about 600,000 votes behind. Rutschman was an All-Star reserve last season. With the New York Yankees’ Jose Trevino in third place, more than one million votes behind Rutschman, the pair look like a lock to advance to phase two.
The same goes for Henderson, who is seeking his first All-Star bid at shortstop. He is the only player at the position with more than one million votes (1,551,124) and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. is in second place.
First baseman Ryan Mountcastle moved into first place in voting with 1,409,373 votes. He was in second place last week and the leader, Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is now about 100,000 votes behind him.
Third baseman Jordan Westburg remained in second place and has 846,352 votes, putting him behind only Cleveland’s José Ramírez with 1,426,755 votes. That would still be enough to get Westburg into the second phase of voting.
While Anthony Santander remained in the top six in the outfield after he registered 808,100 votes, rookie Colton Cowser joined him. The potential AL Rookie of the Year moved into sixth place with 649,710 votes.
Ahead of the pair are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, Houston’s Kyle Tucker and Cleveland’s Steven Kwan.
Second baseman Jorge Mateo moved into third place but is 300,000 votes out of second place while designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn remained in fourth place. Outfielder Cedric Mullins is in eighth place in voting.
The Orioles are at home this week with Cleveland and Texas to end June. Then, Baltimore travels to Seattle and Oakland, followed by home series with the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees running up to the All-Star Break.