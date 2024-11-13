Orioles Expected To Have Tough Competition for Left-Handed Ace Trade Target
If the Baltimore Orioles lose Corbin Burnes, their need for an ace-caliber starter becomes bigger than ever. Given their interest in Garrett Crochet over the past 12 months, there seems to be a real scenario that they could turn to him if Burnes departs.
Crochet isn't the same caliber arm as Burnes, no matter what his numbers in 2024 suggested. That doesn't take away from the campaign the big left-hander had, but Burnes is among the best of the best and has been for much longer than 146.0 innings.
However, Crochet isn't a bad second-place prize. There's even a scenario where he could become the perfect candidate to replace him, as he's young and still relatively cheap.
Reports came out during the deadline that he wanted to be paid if he were to have been traded. The Orioles will have to consider that, but it isn't like they have to pay him. Perhaps he'd hold out until getting paid, but that isn't too common around Major League Baseball.
For Baltimore, they'll hope that Burnes makes a decision quickly. If they lose him early, that'll give them time to find a replacement.
From the sound of things, Crochet will be wanted by many teams this winter. Jeff Passan of ESPN believes he's the top trade candidate of the winter, adding the teams that could be interested in him.
"His cheap salary for the next two years -- because he spent his first four seasons as a reliever or injured, the arbitration system will limit him severely -- is eminently appealing. Also desirable to some teams: Crochet's willingness to sign a long-term extension. Still, he won't just take any deal... Tommy John surgery kept Crochet out all of 2022 and most of 2023, and though teams might be inclined to give up more in a deal if they know they can lock up the lefty, his medical records will be scrutinized by any team looking to acquire him... Whether it's the Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Orioles or any other of a number of interested teams, the winner of the Crochet sweepstakes will get a pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 146 innings."
The other teams Passan mentioned have above-average farm systems, too. The Orioles still arguably have the best in baseball, but it isn't as good as it was four months ago.
Nonetheless, they have the pieces to get a deal done, so it's something to watch for if Burnes signs elsewhere.