Proposed Baltimore Orioles Trade Lands Ideal Corbin Burnes Replacement
Everything should be on the table for the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason. For a team that's disappointed in the last two postseasons, doing everything they can to better this roster to give them a chance to win a World Series should be at the top of their priority list.
Offensively speaking, it's clear the Orioles have to improve in that department when it matters most come October. They're still one of the better teams in Major League Baseball, and nobody should disagree with that, but their postseason struggles are getting a bit worrisome.
Sure, one could rightfully say that Baltimore has a young roster that isn't ready for the postseason just yet. However, that excuse has gone out the window. The honeymoon phase is over, and it's simply time for the Orioles to win games at a high level when it matters most.
While the offense must be addressed, there's also reason to improve the rotation. As they saw, pitching in the postseason matters a ton. There's a reason they played two close, low-scoring games.
With the chances of losing Corbin Burnes, finding an ace-caliber arm becomes even more important.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly proposed a "realistic" trade for them in the offseason that could help with that, naming Garrett Crochet in his trade pitch.
"To make matters worse, ace Corbin Burnes will become a free agent this winter, and it's unclear if Baltimore's new ownership group will be willing to make the financial investment needed to retain the former NL Cy Young Award winner. Even if Burnes is back, the Orioles need more pitching to be a World Series contender. Zach Eflin is under contract for one more season, but he has a lengthy injury history. Grayson Rodriguez was on the injured list to finish the season. Kyle Bradish had Tommy John surgery in June, so he's unlikely to be a factor in 2025."
Baltimore has had an interest in trading for Crochet throughout the past few months, but there's also reason to be hesitant about the left-hander.
For one, 2024 was his first year as a full-time starting pitcher.
Factor in that he also said before the trade deadline that he wants to be paid, and Crochet could be looking at a contract that isn't too far away from somebody like Burnes.
He's certainly not the same type of arm that the right-hander has been, but if he wants to be paid, another team likely would do as such.
The Orioles might be one of them, but if not, they have to remember his comments before making a trade.