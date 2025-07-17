Orioles Reportedly Listening to Trade Offers on Superstar Closer Felix Bautista
The Baltimore Orioles are having a miserable season and have already entered selling mode ahead of the trade deadline.
With the team very clearly open for business, it's anyone's guess who all could be on the chopping block and wearing a new uniform just a couple of weeks from now.
For the Orioles specifically, even though they are having an ugly year, there are tons of pieces that contending teams will be interested in from a trade standpoint.
One player who fans in Baltimore hope is not dealt, though, is superstar closer Felix Bautista; however, according to the latest reporting, it's not impossible that "The Mountain" is headed elsewhere.
During a report on what he has heard about the trade deadline now less than two weeks from now, baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote that the Orioles are "at least listening to" offers on Bautista.
Rosenthal acknowledged that it is more likely than not he ends up not being dealt, however the fact that it's even being discussed is a major development.
Bautista is still under team control for two more seasons after 2025 and if Baltimore is going to turn things around next season or really anytime soon, you have to figure he would be a massive part of the plan.
Really, it just depends how competitive the Orioles think they can be in 2026 when deciding whether or not it makes sense to trade him.
A young, controllable arm who is one of the best closers in baseball should command an absolutely massive return and potentially start to rebuild the team's farm system. At the same time, Baltimore could reap the benefits of Bautista themselves if they still think they can win now after a strong offseason.
It's safe to say that no matter what the prospect package coming back is, Orioles fans would be furious to see the team move the 30-year-old.
Bautista has returned from missing all of last season after Tommy John surgery to post a 2.41 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 33.1 innings and racked up 18 saves along the way on a team that has not given him a ton of opportunities to do so.
As Baltimore weighs exactly how it's going to approach the deadline, Rosenthal's report is a reminder that absolutely no one is off the table at this time of year when you are already out of contention.
