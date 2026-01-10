Insider reveals Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle decision comes with trade twist

There was a lot of chatter regarding whether the Baltimore Orioles might try to trade Ryan Mountcastle during the 2025 trade deadline. The team was already out of playoff contention and was a clear seller, ultimately trading away Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano, and Cedric Mullins, among others.

But Mountcastle (who hit .250 with a .653 OPS in 89 games played last season) wasn't dealt. Yet, given that Cody Mayo appears poised to at least compete for Baltimore's first base spot in 2026, some thought that the Orioles were merely waiting until the offseason to offload Mountcastle.

Read more: Why Orioles are betting on bounce-back season from Adley Rutschman

Then the team signed first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency. This added to the Orioles' logjam at first base, which becomes even more crowded when one considers that Samuel Basallo or Adley Rutschman could potentially get reps there when they aren't catching. At this point, Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office parting ways with Mountcastle seemed inevitable.

Sep 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle (6) stands in the dugout before the game against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Then, news broke on January 8 that Baltimore and Mountcastle agreed to a one-year, $6.787 million contract to avoid arbitration. The deal includes a $7.5 million club option for 2027.

Therefore, this new contract made many believe that the Orioles were set on keeping Mountcastle around for whatever reason. But the reality isn't as optimistic for his future.

What Orioles’ latest Ryan Mountcastle move actually means

The Athletic's insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon provided crucial context on this decision to re-sign Mountcastle in a January 10 article.

They noted that the contract's team option for 2027 makes a ton of sense for Baltimore because it only enhances Mountcastle's trade value, as he's now under team control for longer than he was before the deal was signed.

Latest notes with @WillSammon:



*What it might take to get Peralta



*Blue Jays vs. Eric Lauer



*Why Orioles and Mountcastle remain together



*Orioles and Framber: What might have been



*Marlins on the rise



*Items on Rockies, DBacks, Padres, morehttps://t.co/xpHZcSZTv5 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2026

The less certain aspect of this deal, according to the articles, is why the Orioles re-signed Mountcastle in the first place. "If they had refused to negotiate and taken him to a hearing, his salary would have been non-guaranteed, regardless of which side won or lost," it added.

Ultimately, the sentiment is that this new deal doesn't necessarily make Baltimore any less likely to trade Mountcastle. Perhaps the team is waiting to see how free agency shakes out, and whether they'll sign one of their remaining frontline starters before deciding who they want to target in a potential deal involving him.

Or perhaps the Orioles will decide to keep Mountcastle and figure out a way to make having three first basemen work in 2026. But this would be extremely surprising.

Recommended Articles