Baltimore Orioles Star Has One Word Response to Roman Anthony’s MLB Debut
The Boston Red Sox called up baseball’s No. 1 prospect, Roman Anthony, on Monday so he could make his MLB debut.
Anthony started in right field and batted fifth in the order.
The 21-year-old outfielder was at the top of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list after he played 58 games with Triple-A Worcester and slashed .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI.
Baltimore Orioles Star’s Response to Roman Anthony’s Debut
There had been speculation for several days that Boston might make a move on their second-round compensatory pick from 2022. It’s the same kind of speculation that surrounded the potential debut of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday when he was baseball’s No. 1 prospect entering spring training last year.
Holliday didn’t make the team for opening day, but he was promoted a couple of weeks later. His initial time in the Majors saw him struggle. He was sent back to the minor leagues, promoted again in the summer and has been with the Orioles ever since.
He had a response to Anthony’s promotion on his Instagram story, as captured by the Baltimore Sun’s Matt Weyrich. It was one word.
“Finally,” Holliday captioned Anthony’s photo.
Holliday has improved at the plate this year. In his rookie season he slashed .189/.255/.311 with a .566 OPS, with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 RBI.
After 28 games this season, he’s slashed .263/.316/.433 with a .749 OPS, with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 47 RBI. He’s developed into a reliable power source for the Orioles and has, at times, batted in the leadoff spot this season.
The Red Sox are hoping that Anthony can make similar progress, though perhaps just a bit faster.
For his four-year minor league career, Anthony has slashed .285/.402/.477 with an .879 OPS, 42 home runs and 170 RBI. On the 20-80 scouting scale he has an overall grade of 65, with grades of 60 for hitting and power.
Assuming Anthony sticks, he won’t face the Orioles until Aug. 18, which is the start of a two-game set at Fenway Park. Boston then visits Baltimore from Aug. 25-28.
The Orioles were off on Monday and begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. Following that three-game series, Baltimore will host the Los Angeles Angels.
