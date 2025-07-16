MLB Insider Thinks Orioles Veteran Is Option for Red Sox Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year, falling woefully short of preseason expectations.
Despite being on the outside looking in of the playoff picture with a record of 43-52, they are going to have a major impact on the playoff races over the next few weeks.
Not only have they been playing at a higher level compared to their level of production earlier in the campaign, but they have some impactful players who are going to be traded to the highest bidder ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The Orioles have already started making moves, trading relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, which the team used on outfielder Slater de Brun out of Summit High School in Bend, Ore.
Baker was the first of what should be several dominoes to fall when it comes to Baltimore’s trade plans.
There are several players who are impending free agents who could be on the move.
Who could be the next player traded away by general manager Mike Elias?
One name to keep an eye on is veteran pitcher, Charlie Morton.
There isn’t a pitcher who got off to a worse start in 2025 than the 41-year-old, who agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Orioles in free agency this past winter.
Morton had an abysmal 10.89 ERA through his first five starts of the campaign, which prompted him being removed from the starting rotation.
He would pitch in relief in six out of his next seven outings, making one spot start on May 7 against the Minnesota Twins.
Despite his struggles, Baltimore stuck with him and are now being rewarded for their patience.
Morton has pitched at a high level in recent weeks, not only helping the team improve on the field but increasing his value on the trade market as well.
He should appeal to contending teams ahead of the trade deadline, with MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, during a recent segment on Foul Territory, believing he could be an option for the Boston Red Sox.
The veteran right-hander has an impressive 3.09 ERA in his last 59 innings, looking more like the Morton of previous years, not the player who struggled mightily over the first few weeks.
As Rosenthal noted, the price to acquire Morton, who is playing out a one-year deal, would be a lot less than some of the other middle-of-the-rotation and backend innings eaters who are going to be made available for trade.
He also has a solid postseason track record, throwing 80 innings with a 3.60 ERA with two World Series rings on his resume.
