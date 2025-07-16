Former Orioles Infielder Gets Dealt To Royals in Early Trade Deadline Deal
A team of the Baltimore Orioles' past is starting to pop up in the news.
First, it was revealed that their 2023 trade deadline acquisition, Shintaro Fujinami, was heading back overseas to continue his career in Japan after he struggled to find his way in the United States.
Now, one of the stars from that 2023 group, Adam Frazier, is heading to a new team for the remainder of the 2025 season after he was traded.
As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the veteran infielder to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguer Cam Devanney.
Frazier had a career-year in terms of homers and run production during his lone season with the Orioles, hitting 13 long balls and recording 60 RBI.
He became a fan favorite during his time in Baltimore and wanted to return for the 2024 season. But with young prospects coming up the ranks, the Orioles didn't want to create a roadblock, so they let him walk in free agency.
Frazier then signed a deal with the Royals, but he struggled during his time there, slashing .202/.282/.294 with just four homers and 22 RBI across 104 games.
Now he'll have an opportunity to be an impact player for Kansas City since they are in desperate need of offense if they are going to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the year.
It's hard to imagine Frazier is going to provide that since he slashed just .255/.318/.336 with three homers and 21 RBI to go along with an OPS+ below the league average of 100 with the Pirates.
But Baltimore's former infielder is now back in the American League, hoping he can be a key piece for his new team once again.
