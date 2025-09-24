Orioles' young infielder closing 2025 on a high note
Even though the Baltimore Orioles won't be playing postseason baseball this October, Coby Mayo is making the most of his remaining opportunities in 2025.
After hitting just .184 through August, the 23-year-old first baseman has broken out in September, slashing .306/.386/.500 with three homers and five RBIs in 19 games this month. His strong regular season finish this year is a complete reversal from last year, when Mayo hit just .125 with three hits compared to 12 strikeouts across ten games.
Coby Mayo's Uncertain Future
The former No. 4 prospect in the Orioles organization back in 2022 has received ample playing time this year due to a surplus of injuries to Baltimore's positional personnel. Mayo has essentially been an everyday player for Baltimore since late July, yet for the majority of that time, he's struggled to prove himself as an everyday hitter.
Read More: Tony Mansolino casts doubt on Orioles star's hitting potential
Even with his success this month, Mayo is hitting below the Mendoza line at .198 so far through 293 career at-bats. In a positional player group as crowded as Baltimore's, those numbers likely won't grant everyday opportunities.
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino stressed the importance of Mayo finding his confidence defensively, and building momentum at the plate in an interview with MASN's Roch Kubatko for a September 22 article.
"There are still parts of his game defensively that need to improve and he knows it, and he's working his butt off in order to improve it," Mansolino stated. "But it's all gonna come down to swinging the bat for the kid, and at this point that's OK. For young hitters, it takes a little bit of time."
First base remains the biggest question mark in the Orioles infield. While Mayo has certainly made a strong case for more playing time in 2026 with his strong finish, fellow first baseman Ryan Mountcastle isn't set to be a free agent until after next season.
Furthermore, there still remains uncertainty in how the Orioles will use the tandem of Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo. Rutschman just returned from the injured list last night from an oblique strain, starting at catcher while Basallo hit seventh as the designated hitter.
Read More: Orioles' star catcher returns from IL for final week of season
If any team were to acquire Rutschman from the Orioles, it would certainly demand a massive haul in return. Should Baltimore choose to keep both Rutschman and Basallo, both could see playing time at first base to maximize their bats in the lineup. That further complicates Mayo's path to regular playing time.
Still, Mayo's late-season surge is a reminder of why the Orioles were so high on him as a prospect. His September production suggests he can hold his own in a crowded lineup. While it doesn't erase the inconsistency that defined much of his season, it offers genuine optimism and momentum he'll look to carry into 2026 to prove this stretch was more than just a hot streak.