Samuel Basallo ranked #1 catching prospect for 2026

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, making big trades and free agent signings. Despite all the roster additions, the team's young core remains intact, including 21-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo.

Basallo made his MLB debut on August 17, 2025, and appeared in 31 games. Although he made flashes, he struggled and posted a .165/.229/.330 slash line with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Despite his early struggles, there is great optimism that the young catcher will take a jump in 2026, as he hopes to prove his 8-year, $67 million contract extension last August was worth every penny.

Samuel Basallo ranked No. 1 catcher prospect for 2026

On January 14, MLB Pipeline ranked Basallo as the No. 1 catching prospect for 2026, marking the second consecutive year he has earned the top spot. Analysts cite his combination of power, defense, and arm strength as primary reasons for his ranking and very high ceiling.

Basallo's power is arguably his biggest strength, and adds power to a Baltimore lineup that lacked a 20-plus home run hitter in 2025. The catching phenom has all the tools to make Baltimore's lineup more formidable than it already looks on paper, but how he will be used in 2026 remains uncertain.

Adley Rutschman remains in the mix and is looking for a major bounce-back in 2026 after a disappointing 2025 campaign. On top of that, Baltimore made a major splash in free agency by acquiring first baseman Pete Alonso, which will drastically limit Basallo's potential reps, if any, at first base.

As a result, he is expected to rotate between catcher and designated hitter, which will allow him to get everyday reps at the plate while still developing behind it.

Basallo has more than shown his ability to succeed at higher levels of competition. In 2024, across Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk, he hit .278/.341/.449 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. Those numbers, in addition to his 2025 slash line of .270/.337/.589 with 23 homers and 67 RBI at Triple-A Norfolk, suggest he is more than ready to take the next step in not only becoming a young cornerstone for the Orioles, but also in entering his name into the AL Rookie of the Year conversation.

Despite a challenging MLB debut, optimism remains high for Basallo. His top prospect status, in addition to the team's investment through his contract extension, indicate that the Orioles expect him to be a key contributor in 2026 and beyond.

How and where the Orioles play Basallo remains to be seen. If the 21-year-old can improve offensively and adapt to a hybrid DH/catcher role, he could play a big part in Baltimore's lineup and emerge as a strong contender for American League Rookie of the Year honors.

