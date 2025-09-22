Orioles' star catcher returns from IL for final week of season
The Baltimore Orioles are getting their All-Star catcher back before the regular season ends.
Jake Rill of MLB.com first reported that the Orioles are reinstating catcher Adley Rutschman from the 10-day injured list and are optioning infielder Luis Vázquez to the Spring Training Complex with the minor league season now over. Rill also reported that relief pitcher Scott Blewett cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to the Spring Training Complex.
Rutschman has been on the IL since late August with a right oblique strain and has endured a frustrating and injury-riddled season for Baltimore. Prior to this injury, Rutschman was forced to miss a month of this season after suffering a left oblique strain in June, which put the 27-year-old catcher on the injured list for the first time in his major league career.
Despite returning from the injured list on July 21, Rutschman landed back on the IL on August 21 after experiencing right abdominal discomfort, later revealed to be the aforementioned right oblique strain. This kept him out for over another month.
Read More: Orioles manager gets clear about Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo uncertainty
Rutschman has been one of 27 players who have been on the shelf this season for the Orioles, resulting in the team finishing in last place in the AL East and posting a losing record for the first time since 2021.
The two-time All-Star's numbers on offense have also dropped significantly, although this alarming trend goes back to the second half of last year. In 2024, despite a strong first half that resulted in his second All-Star selection, he ultimately slashed .227/.318/.391 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and an OPS of .709 in 148 games. This year, Rutschman's numbers declined even further, batting just .227/.310/.373 with nine long balls, 29 RBI and a .693 OPS in 95 games this year.
His future in Baltimore may be uncertain at this point, especially after the emergence of fellow catcher Samuel Basallo, who made his big league debut on August 17 and less than a week later, signed an eight-year, $67 million contract extension. Rutschman will look to finish off the final week of the 2025 campaign on a strong note, with the hope of staying healthy in 2026.
As for the other roster moves the O's made, Vázquez will spend the final week of the season in the Orioles' Spring Training Complex in Sarasota, Florida. The 25-year-old, who was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Orioles for cash considerations in January 2025, batted just .160/.208/.240 in 36 games this season, but did club his first career home run on August 24.
Blewett will also join Vázquez in the Orioles' Spring Training Complex. In 26 games, the 29-year-old posted a 3-0 record with a 5.48 ERA, 35 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.42 in 44.1 innings pitched.