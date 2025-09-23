Tony Mansolino casts doubt on Orioles star's hitting potential
The Baltimore Orioles have a lot to look forward to as a franchise in 2026. While the 2025 season didn't live up to anybody's expectations, the good news is that this squad still has a talented roster full of young and promising position players.
And given that the Orioles seem to have found a bona fide ace in Trevor Rogers, they're just a few shrewd offseason acquisitions away from turning this team back into the formidable force it was during the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons.
That said, Baltimore will need some of the aforementioned young and promising position players to perform up to their potential in 2026 if this team is to contend. One such player is Coby Mayo, who has posted a .208 average and a .649 OPS in 79 games played this season.
Mayo is a corner infielder who was the Orioles' No. 4 overall prospect in 202 and has been given the chance to earn his role on the team this season. However, he hasn't shown that he's capable of producing enough at the plate to be an everyday player for Baltimore.
Tony Mansolino Sends Blunt Message About Coby Mayo's Hitting
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino spoke with MASN's Roch Kubatko for a September 22 article. And at one point in their discussion, Mansolino got brutally honest about Mayo's need to prove himself as a hitter.
“He's got to hit,” Mansolino said of Mayo. "You've got to swing the bat. If you're a first baseman, the expectation of offense at first base is very different than the other positions. You're not gonna be a glove-first defender at first. That's not how that position works. I think he's shown signs of that, and I think at some point this kid's really, really going to hit in the big leagues in a lot of ways.
"Everybody develops at different rates, so once the bat kind of reaches its potential, is the glove good enough to play him there? Without a doubt," Mansolino added.
"I'm not stressed out when he's playing first base right now. Early when he got here, it stressed me out. I think it stressed everybody out. Your first baseman's got to be able to play defense over there. Watching him four months later, he can play some defense over there," Mansolino added.
"There are still parts of his game defensively that need to improve and he knows it and he's working his butt off in order to improve it. But it's all gonna come down to swinging the bat for the kid, and at this point that's OK. For young hitters, it takes a little bit of time," he concluded.
It sounds like Mansolino isn't certain about how Mayo will develop as a hitter. The 2026 season will be very telling in that regard.