Potential Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Target Projected For Nine-Figure Deal
If the Baltimore Orioles don't re-sign Corbin Burnes, they'll likely start to target the second-tier starting pitchers on the market. Fortunately, there are still multiple arms available.
If the Orioles find out Burnes' decision soon, they'll have more than enough time and money to sign others.
Unfortunately, the chances of bringing Burnes back seem unlikely. Baltimore doesn't seem to have the money to spend on a player of his caliber, and that's disheartening for many reasons.
However, it isn't anything the fan base or players on the roster can change. It's the unfortunate reality of being a small market team, and now, the front office is tasked with finding additions who could help them for a much lower price.
Among those options could be Jack Flaherty. Flaherty has already had a stint with the franchise, but it wasn't one to remember. He was the worst he's ever been for the Orioles.
It'd be unfair to Flaherty and the pitcher he's been for most of his career outside of his nine-game stint with Baltimore in 2023. Typically, he's been an above-average arm, and despite having a few down seasons, there's reason to believe he could be an excellent starter full-time moving forward.
At one point in his young career, many viewed him as a potential ace one day. But he's been up and down, to say the least.
After the 2019 campaign, when he posted a 2.75 ERA, he struggled immensely. Fast forward to 2024, and he was arguably better than ever, striking out 194 hitters and 162.0 innings.
There seems to be some interest from the Orioles side, but what should they expect to pay him after a few questionable showings?
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he'd sign a five-year, $100 million deal, coming out to just $20 million AAV.
"Flaherty just turned 29 years old in October, giving him every chance to sign at least a five-year deal in free agency... Deciding between Jack Flaherty and Sean Manaea is basically a toss-up at this point, with both pitchers existing in a similar place in the market. Flaherty has the benefit of being only 29 years old, so there is every chance he can squeeze out a five-year deal from a desperate team."
AAV is more important than the $100 million figure, and with the position the starting pitcher market is currently in, Flaherty seems to be well worth that price.
He isn't the same caliber of arm as Burnes, but Baltimore should know they won't find a pitcher of his caliber without spending money or making a blockbuster trade.