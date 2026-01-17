Orioles showing interest in multiple-time Cy Young winner

With the free agent pitching market starting to thin out, the Baltimore Orioles are continuing to evaluate potential options to bolster their rotation.

One player in particular Baltimore has shown interest in is multiple-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Verlander, who turns 43 next month, has still shown he can be a valuable asset to a team’s pitching staff despite his age. Rosenthal also notes that Orioles president Mike Elias has a connection to Verlander from their time together with the Houston Astros.

Latest notes:



*Intriguing Verlander possibility



*Gallen still out there



*Interest in Reds pitchers



*Dodgers’ next moves



*Royals not hitting on longshots



*Rays’ search for catchinghttps://t.co/WPWiCUpMXm — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 17, 2026

Verlander is coming off a one-year, $15 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, a season that ultimately told a tale of two stories. Over his first 16 starts, Verlander posted a 4.99 ERA, leading some to wonder if his career might be nearing its end. However, over his final 13 starts, he pitched to a 2.60 ERA, looking more like his vintage Cy Young self while still reaching 94 mph with his over-the-top arm angle. He finished the season having thrown 152 innings, posting a 3.85 ERA, striking out 137 batters, and recording a 1.2 bWAR.

Read More: Baltimore Orioles in on another top free agent starter

Should the Orioles sign Justin Verlander?

The Orioles are in need of a frontline starter who can anchor their rotation and deliver in must-win games. The most logical option they have been connected to throughout the offseason is Framber Valdez, another former Astro whom Elias knows well from his time in Houston.

Despite the team’s reported interest in Verlander, Rosenthal notes that the Orioles are still “aiming higher” in their pursuit of a true frontline starter. That pursuit could also include Zac Gallen, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Baltimore has shown interest in signing the right-hander as well. Valdez and Gallen remain the top available starters on the market and would immediately elevate the Orioles’ rotation.

The holdup, as Rosenthal outlines, may be the qualifying offer attached to both pitchers. Signing either Valdez or Gallen would require the Orioles to forfeit their third-highest pick in next year’s draft. Baltimore has already parted with several top prospects and a competitive balance pick earlier this offseason when they acquired Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays.

That context helps explain why an option like Verlander is appealing to Elias. Verlander showed late last season that he still possesses meaningful upside and could provide veteran stability without the added cost of losing another high draft pick.

Baltimore’s current rotation options include Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Dean Kremer, Zach Eflin, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich. In what has become a star-studded American League East, with all other teams making significant moves this offseason, the Orioles need pitching capable of going toe-to-toe with the division’s best.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: