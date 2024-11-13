Baltimore Orioles ‘Ready To Spend’ Amid Corbin Burnes Free Agency
Every indication has pointed to Corbin Burnes leaving the Baltimore Orioles in free agency. Many have wondered if the Orioles would be willing to give him the money he's looking for, which is a fair concern given the lack of history that suggests they will.
For the Orioles, however, it's time to flip the script. All the new ownership group needs to do is look at the roster and understand the time is now. What was the point of buying the team if they didn't want to maximize a World Series window that has a chance to be the longest in the modern Major League Baseball era?
That's much easier said than done. Baltimore has to prove they can win it all first, but for them to get there, having a starter like Burnes is a necessity. They could look to replace him with others, and while there's always a chance of that working out, why take that risk?
The new ownership will show a lot this winter. Are they looking to win a World Series, or is this another investment to put money into David Rubenstein's pockets?
Only time will tell.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Rubenstein is "ready to spend" and wants to re-sign Burnes, highlighting that the Orioles can't be counted out in the bidding war.
"Don't forget about the Orioles, either. They are intent on filling out their rotation this winter, and new owner David Rubenstein is ready to spend. Burnes returning to Baltimore would be welcome for an organization that regressed in 2024 and is surrounded in the AL East by teams that plan to spend heavy this winter (New York, Toronto, Boston). At 30, Burnes has been a frontline starter for the past five years, and his ability to eat high-quality innings has been matched over the past three seasons by few."
As Passan mentioned, the other teams have often been a hot spot for free agents. If New York, California, and other big markets get involved, Baltimore has had a tough time competing with them regarding spending power in recent years.
Burnes also has the final say in this. If he doesn't want to play with the Orioles anymore, he could leave for other reasons besides money.
There's reason to believe he enjoyed his time in Baltimore, leading to a potential reunion if the price is right.
As long as they're willing to make an offer, that's all that could be asked of them. Fans should be happy with them trying, but if they don't, that's where the issues would come.