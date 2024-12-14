Baltimore Orioles Predicted to Sign Sean Manaea to Replace Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles wrapped up the Winter Meetings and still have seemingly some work to do this offseason.
Currently, two of the Orioles’ top players from 2024 are still free agents in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Of the two, it seems most likely that Burnes is the priority for the team, as they signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill to a deal this offseason.
While Santander has been an impact bat and one of the best power hitters in baseball the last three years, Baltimore has a lot of talented young hitters and seemingly will prioritize in other areas.
That other area will likely be improving a pitching staff that could use some help. Starting pitching has been at a premium this offseason with big deals happening for free agents and in the trade market.
As the Orioles wait to see what happens with their ace in free agency, they might have to consider other options to replace their ace.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Orioles will sign Sean Manaea to a four-year, $72 million deal, as they will lose their ace Burnes in free agency.
“Giving Corbin Burnes more than $200M probably isn't in the cards for Baltimore, but this type of deal to pair Manaea with Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez atop the rotation could absolutely work for the O's.”
As the best starter on the market heading into free agency, the star right-hander figures to land a deal north of $200 million this offseason. It seems highly unlikely that Baltimore would go nearly that high on a deal, as this is a team that hasn’t spent much recently.
If losing their ace is inevitable this winter, then they must be prepared for a backup plan, and signing a pitcher like Manaea wouldn’t be a bad one. After making some changes to his pitch repertoire and delivery, the southpaw went on to have an excellent season with the New York Mets in 2024.
He emerged as the ace of their staff, and could fall into a similar role with the Orioles. The big difference between him and Burnes would be the price point. While the predicted $72 million number feels a bit low, he could go for nearly $100 million less over the entire course of the contract. That might be very appealing for Baltimore for a pitcher who could have an ERA of around 3.50.
While Manaea might not be the same caliber pitcher as Burnes, he would be a good option after success in 2024 to help replace him.