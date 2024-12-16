Why Baltimore Orioles Reunion With Pitcher Jack Flaherty Makes Sense
The Baltimore Orioles window to contend for a World Series is wide open given how talented their lineup is.
But, things can quickly go awry with the current situation they have on the mound.
The Orioles ace from 2024, Corbin Burnes, remains a free agent. Starting pitching was already a need for the franchise before even taking into consideration the possibility that he would depart, creating a void at the top of the rotation.
After seeing their biggest competition in the American League East, the New York Yankees, sign Max Fried in free agency, pressure is on in Baltimore to acquire some arms. That pressure only rose when the Boston Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, trading away four out of their top 11 prospects.
The Orioles were also linked to Crochet and had the player personnel to pull off a similar deal to what the Red Sox did; a package built around top-hitting prospects.
Something will have to give sooner or later, as options are drying up for the team.
In addition to Fried, Blake Snell is also off the board after agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yusei Kikuchi and Nathan Eovaldi also signed deals with the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.
But, Baltimore likely wasn’t pursuing them because of the qualifying offer attached to them.
That is what makes a free agent such as Jack Flaherty such an intriguing option for the Orioles. He didn’t receive a qualifying offer and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has spoken about a potential reunion brewing.
“According to sources, free-agent righty Jack Flaherty is one fallback option for the Orioles if, as expected, they fail to re-sign Corbin Burnes. The Red Sox also can not be ruled out for Flaherty. They liked him last offseason, only to see him sign with the Detroit Tigers, a league source said.”
Flaherty was acquired by Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline in 2023 and struggled mightily. He recorded a 6.75 ERA across 34.2 innings of work, which led in part to him signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Tigers last offseason.
He made the most of that opportunity, as the Tigers flipped him to the Dodgers ahead of the deadline, where he helped them win the World Series.
A reunion would make a lot of sense for both sides.
The Orioles have to make some additions to their starting staff. Flaherty has shown that he can perform like an ace and would solidify things at the top of the rotation.
If they could sign him and acquire another anchor, such as Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners or Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres, what was a weakness would have turned into a strength very quickly.
There is solid rotation depth in place with Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez and Trevor Rogers. Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells will be able to return at some point as they rehab injuries. Flaherty could slot right near the top of that mix, providing a team with World Series aspirations and the kind of championship experience they are lacking.